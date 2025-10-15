Adilabad SP Joins Dandari festival, Urges Adivasis to Blend Tradition With Progress

Hyderabad: Adilabad SP Akhil Mahajan took part in the traditional Dandari festival celebrations at Gubidi village in Bhimpur mandal on Tuesday. The event featured Gussadi dances and drum performances, with villagers giving the SP a warm welcome.

Addressing the gathering, SP Mahajan said Adivasis have one of the world’s richest and most unique cultures. He urged them to preserve their traditions while focusing on education and development. “Education is the key to progress. Parents should encourage their children to study well and aim high,” he said.

He advised the tribal community to seek medical care for health issues instead of relying on superstitions or spiritual healers. He also urged the youth to avoid drugs like ganja and support the police in combating such social evils.

Mahajan joined the villagers for a community meal and assured that the district police would continue supporting Adivasi communities in times of need. DSP L. Jeevan Reddy, CI G. Sravan, SI Vikram, and other police personnel were present.