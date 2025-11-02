Adilabad Proud As Local Officer Srinivas Conferred IPS

ADILABAD: Residents of Adilabad town expressed joy over police officer Saibewar Srinivas (48) of Old Housing Colony being conferred the Indian Police Service (IPS) rank. Srinivas is currently serving as Superintendent of Police, CID, Hyderabad.

He was selected for the DSP post through Group I in 2009. Srinivas, who earlier headed the Chief Minister’s Security Group under former CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao, also handled a high-profile Hyderabad Cricket Association fraud case.

Leaders and well-wishers felicitated Srinivas on his visit to his hometown on Sunday. Ambakanti Ashok and Sanjeev Reddy recalled their long association with Srinivas, who studied at a local convent school up to SSC before moving to Hyderabad for higher education.