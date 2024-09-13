Adilabad: Prank callers keep police, ambulances busy

ADILABAD: Bokan Govind, a middle-aged man, of Kummari Thanda of Utnoor mandal, landed in a de-addiction centre at RIMS, Adilabad for dialling 100 and calling the police several times in an inebriated state.

Police have sent two persons to jail in separate incidents in Nirmal and Mancherial districts for frequently calling them while drunk.

Shankar Amula, emergency medical technician with the 108 ambulance service at Utnoor, said they receive fake calls. Sometimes, passersby call the 108 umber without checking on the person in need.

They have attend to these fake calls without a time lag as any delay in shifting the patients in emergencies may cause risk to theirives and every second is important to such patients. Shankar said because of such nuisance calls, genuine people may not get an ambulance when they really need one.

Komati Raju of Rasoolpalli village under Jaipur police station was imprisoned for seven days for creating a nuisance in an inebriated condition.

In another incident, Khanapur police arrested Shivarati Lxman, who in an inebriated condition called 100, He was sentenced to two days in jail on September 6.

A police officer said some people call 100 even for petty issues like fighting among family members and using bad language in inebriated state. They have to attend to each call without knowing the nature of the problem.

Every call is registered at the control room in Hyderabad and Adilabad police control room.

In one such highly-publicised incident, police found a ‘dead’ man cooling himself in the waters of Kovelakunta tank in Reddypuram colony in Hanamkonda town.