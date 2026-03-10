Adilabad Police Organise Mega Job Mela for Unemployed Youth

Adilabad:Adilabad police organised a mega job mela in Adilabad town on Tuesday to provide employment opportunities to unemployed youth. A large number of job seekers attended the event.

Adilabad superintendent of police Akhil Mahajan said that 67 companies from Hyderabad, Adilabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Warangal participated in the job mela and recruited candidates for various positions.

He said the initiative was aimed at helping unemployed youth secure suitable jobs without the involvement of middlemen.

According to the SP, companies offered employment opportunities in sectors such as IT, healthcare, banking, non-IT services, automobile, nursing, marketing, driving, security, technical services, pharmaceuticals and human resources. The companies offered salaries ranging from ₹13,000 to ₹45,000 per month.

District judge K. Prabhakar Rao, Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju, Adilabad MLA Payal Shankar, ITDA project officer Yuvaraj Marmat, additional SP Surender Rao, DSP L. Jeevan Reddy, Indra Vardhan, Potharam Sreenivas and others attended the programme.