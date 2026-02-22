Adilabad Police Launch ‘Khaki Kids’ Programme

Adilabad: Adilabad police on Saturday launched the ‘Khaki Kids’ programme under the ‘Arrive Alive’ initiative to create awareness among schoolchildren about road safety, cybercrime and traffic rules.

As part of the programme, Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan interacted with students at the police headquarters, released an awareness poster along with them, and administered an oath to remain alert against cybercrime and follow traffic regulations.

The SP said awareness programmes would be conducted in both government and private schools across the district under the Khaki Kids initiative.

He advised students to dial 1930 to report cybercrime and explained the misuse of the internet and its impact on personal life. The SP also briefed students on the importance of the ‘golden hour’ in reporting cybercrime.

Additional SP (Administration) C. Mounika, Adilabad DSP L. Jeevan Reddy, town CIs Suneel Kumar, Nagarju, K. Swamy, Premkumar and Pranay Kumar, among others, were present.