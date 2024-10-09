Adilabad Police Conduct Mega Medical Camp at Jhari

Adilabad: The Adilabad district police organised a mega medical camp in the interior Jhari village in Gadiguda mandal on Tuesday. The police reported that nearly 800 Adivasis from 25 villages attended the medical camp and received treatment for their ailments. The Adivasis welcomed the police officials and doctors amidst traditional drum beats.

It is understood that SP Gause Alam’s brother Jilani and sister-in-law Sana, who are both doctors, also volunteered their services at the medical camp.

Superintendent of police (SP) Gause Alam stated that people from different communities, including Adivasis, women, and youth suffering from various health issues, attended the medical camp from villages such as Mdiguda, Punikasa, Polama, Kundi, Pipri, Sarvi, Sangvi, and Lokari in Gadiguda mandal. He noted that specialised doctors conducted tests on the Adivasis and provided them with free medicines.

Doctors in attendance included additional DMHO Kudimetha Manohar, doctors Praveen, Abhijith, Sanjeev, Sainath, Bhagyalaxmi, Soyabuddin, and Adarsh Reddy, along with Gandla Naveen, Gopal, and Utnoor DSP CH. Nagender, Narnoor CI Raheem Pasha, and SI S. Manohar.