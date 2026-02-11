 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Adilabad Police Book Man for Attempting to Incite Communal Feelings

Telangana
11 Feb 2026 12:50 AM IST

Two-Town Circle Inspector K. Nagaraju said the accused attempted to influence voters during the municipal elections by posting outdated political content.

Adilabad Police Book Man for Attempting to Incite Communal Feelings
x
Crime. (Representational Image: DC)

Adilabad: Two-Town police on Tuesday registered a case against Sai Teja alias Chanti for allegedly attempting to incite communal feelings among voters by circulating old videos of political leaders’ speeches on his WhatsApp status.

Two-Town Circle Inspector K. Nagaraju said the accused attempted to influence voters during the municipal elections by posting outdated political content. Such acts, he said, violated election rules and regulations.

Police said further investigation was under way.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana Telangana news Telangana special news 
India Southern States Telangana Adilabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X