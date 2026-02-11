Adilabad Police Book Man for Attempting to Incite Communal Feelings

Adilabad: Two-Town police on Tuesday registered a case against Sai Teja alias Chanti for allegedly attempting to incite communal feelings among voters by circulating old videos of political leaders’ speeches on his WhatsApp status.

Two-Town Circle Inspector K. Nagaraju said the accused attempted to influence voters during the municipal elections by posting outdated political content. Such acts, he said, violated election rules and regulations.

Police said further investigation was under way.