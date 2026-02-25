Adilabad Plans Rs 130-Crore Alternative Drinking Water Scheme

Adilabad: Adilabad municipality is preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for an alternative drinking water scheme to meet the growing needs of the town’s estimated 2.5 lakh population.

Officials are proposing to draw 10 lakh million litres per day (LMD) of water from Korata-Chanaka at an estimated cost of Rs 130 crore. A separate pipeline will have to be laid to supply water to the municipality. The town requires 30 LMD daily to meet drinking water demand.

At present, purified water is supplied from the SRSP. However, municipal chairperson Bandari Anusha said the town was receiving only about 13 LMD from SRSP, besides 1.5 LMD from the Mavala tank and 2 LMD from the Landasangvi stream. She said the state government was required to supply 30 LMD from SRSP.

The proposal for an alternative scheme comes amid concerns that irrigation sources such as Sathnala and Vaddadi may dry up during summer. There are also allegations that around 12 LMD meant for Adilabad is being diverted at Arelli village for use in Nirmal.

Municipal chairman Bandari Anusha and officials plan to meet Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and in-charge minister Jupelly Krishna Rao to submit a memorandum seeking sanction of the new scheme and release of funds.

During inspections at the Landasangvi stream and pump house, engineers found sand and soil accumulation in pipelines affecting water flow. A team of experts from Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, is expected to undertake cleaning of the pipelines to restore free flow.

Officials also identified wastage due to pipeline leakages and overflow from overhead tanks in areas such as Shantinagar and KRK Colony. Awareness programmes will be conducted in colonies to promote judicious use of drinking water, and monitoring will be strengthened at major water tanks.

Chairperson Anusha also reviewed supply at the Vinayak Chowk pump house and held a meeting with public health and municipal officials to discuss measures to address possible drinking water shortages during summer.