Telangana
DC Correspondent
31 March 2025 8:22 PM IST

Community leaders argued that Waqf lands, historically donated by ancestors, were now under threat of privatisation by the Central government. They stressed that protecting these lands was a duty shared by all

Adilabad: Muslims protest against new Waqf Bill
Muslims protest wearing black ribbons and displaying placards opposing the Waqf Board Amendment Bill at Utnoor in Adilabad district on Monday. — DC Image

ADILABAD: Muslims in Adilabad district protested on Monday against the Waqf Board Amendment Bill. Demonstrators, including many youth, marched in cities such as Utnoor, Danthanpalli, Bheersaipet, and Ichoda, donning black ribbons and holding placards to underscore their message.

The protests coincided with Id-Ul-Fitr celebrations, as community members gathered at local Dargahs to offer prayers while wearing black ribbons — a symbolic gesture of dissent inspired by a call from the Muslim Personal Law Board. Community leaders argued that Waqf lands, historically donated by ancestors, were now under threat of privatisation by the Central government. They stressed that protecting these lands was a duty shared by all.

To maintain public order, a sizeable police force was deployed and strict security measures were enforced at Idgahs in Nirmal, Bhainsa, and Adilabad, ensuring that the mass prayers proceeded without incident. In a show of solidarity, political figures, along with Hindu and other community leaders, joined the celebrations at the Idgah, extending warm greetings to their Muslim neighbours.

