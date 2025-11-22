Adilabad, Mancherial, Nirmal Collectors Feted for Top Water Honours

ADILABAD: Officials and residents of Nirmal, Adilabad and Mancherial districts are in a jubilant mood, celebrating their respective district collectors who received national awards under the Jal Sanchay–Jan Bhagidhari initiative of the Ministry of Jal Shakti. People, government employees and members of various organisations have been felicitating the collectors for their achievement.

In an unusual and cheerful display, officials and locals were seen dancing together to celebrate the honour.

Adilabad collector Rajarshi Shah received an award from President Droupadi Murmu for securing the top rank in the South Zone in the implementation of the Jal Sanchay–Jan Bhagidhari programme. The awards were presented at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on November 18. The Centre also sanctioned a ₹2 crore reward to Adilabad district for its effective water conservation efforts.

Mancherial district collector Kumar Deepak also received the Jal Sanchay–Jan Bhagidhari award from the President and secured a ₹2 crore reward from the Union government.

Nirmal district collector Abhilasha Abhinav received an award from Union jal shakti minister C. R. Patil after the district secured second place nationally in Category-2 under the same programme. Nirmal district was sanctioned a ₹1 crore reward for its performance.