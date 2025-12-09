Adilabad: Man Stabs Lover to Death

 Top
9 Dec 2025 1:43 AM IST

Police said Nagesh saw Ashwini, a divorcee, talking with another person in Bhainsa of Nirmal district and attacked her.

A man stabbed a woman he was in a relationship with and then sat beside her body until the police arrived. (Representational Image: DC)

Adilabad: One Nagesh on Monday stabbed J. Ashwini, 30, with whom he was in a relationship, to death. He then sat beside her body till the police, informed by passersby, reached the spot. Police said Nagesh saw Ashwini, a divorcee, talking with another person in Bhainsa of Nirmal district and attacked her. Police said Nagesh had organised a tea stall for Ashwini to earn a livelihood.

2 Injured as Car Overturns on NH44

Adilabad: A car proceeding towards Hyderabad from Nagpur overturned near Mannur in Boath mandal on NH 44 early in the morning on Monday.Two occupants were injured in the accident and shifted to RIMS, Adilabad, for treatment. Police said the driver was disoriented by fog. Separately, one Sandeep, 29, died, and Suman, 26, suffered severe injuries when their speeding bike hit the sidewall of the flyover in the Mancherial town on Sunday midnight.

