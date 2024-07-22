Adilabad: Man Arrested for Stealing Gold and Silver Ornaments from Wife

Adilabad: A man stole 8.1 tola gold and 6 tola silver ornaments of his wife, a government employee, from their house in Mahadevpur Colony, Nirmal police said. Police arrested the accused, Savle Shiva, based on a complaint by his wife Anitha Rani. She said that she found the jewellery missing when she returned home from office on July 19. Police who examined CCTV camera footage noticed that Shiva was the only one who had entered the house. After fervent denials, Shiva acknowledged that he had stolen the valuables. The loot was recovered intact



