Adilabad Man Arrested At Mumbai Airport

Hyderabad: Shaik Irfan, a 43-year-old Adilabad native residing in Tanzania, was arrested at Mumbai international airport after immigration authorities detained him on the basis of a look-out circular (LOC). He faces charges of posting derogatory content in a WhatsApp group that provoked communal tensions and targeted police officials.

Adilabad DSP L. Jeevan Reddy said Irfan was the administrator of the WhatsApp group Silsila Adb. He circulated voice notes and text messages that were derogatory towards police officers and also incited tensions between communities. Irfan began posting after police arrested local rowdy-sheeter Saleem in April. A case was registered against him at Adilabad Two Town police station on April 15.

As he was abroad, Adilabad SP Akhil Mahajan recommended issuing an LOC. Police later seized his passport and two mobile phones. He was produced before the court and remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.





Man ends life over financial stress

Hyderabad: A 46-year-old man, identified as Satish Kumar, died by suicide at Cherlapally railway station on Thursday. Government Railway Police DSP S.N. Jawed said Kumar, a wholesale fish seller, had reportedly borrowed Rs 20 lakh two years ago but was unable to repay it.

He left home on Wednesday night without informing his wife. He was later spotted boarding the Inter-State Secunderabad Express and detraining at Cherlapally. Kumar, married for 22 years, is survived by his wife and two sons.