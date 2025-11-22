Adilabad Lets Cotton Sales Up To 12 Quintals Per Acre

ADILABAD: Adilabad Collector Rajarshi Shah on Saturday said that farmers and tenant farmers can sell up to 12 quintals of cotton per acre after getting their yield certified by the respective agriculture extension officers (AEOs). Tenant farmers must also provide details of the landowners from whom they have taken the land on lease.

Similarly, farmers and tenant farmers can sell up to 10 quintals of soya per acre and 25 quintals of maize per acre after certification by the AEOs and submission of land lease details.

Although the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) had earlier restricted cotton procurement to 7 quintals per acre, the collector clarified that tenant farmers can still sell their produce by booking slots online through the Kapas Kisan App.