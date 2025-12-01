Adilabad Gears Up for CM Revanth Reddy's Visit on December 4

Adilabad: District authorities are making elaborate arrangements for Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s scheduled visit to Adilabad on December 4. Adviser to the state government P. Sudarshan Reddy, collector Rajarshi Shah, SP Akhil Mahajan and other district officials inspected the helipad at the Aerodrome on Monday. The Chief Minister will address a public meeting at the Indira Priyadarshini Stadium on the occasion.

Sudarshan Reddy held a review meeting with district officials and discussed the arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit, including his participation in development programmes and inauguration of works such as the Police AR Headquarters development project. Officials also reviewed the security arrangements for the visit. Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju also took part in the meeting.

Sudarshan Reddy later held discussions with senior Congress leaders, including DCC president Naresh Jadhav, Assembly in-charges Kandi Srinivas Reddy, Ade Gajender, Gandrath Sujatha, Sanjeev Reddy, Sajid Khan, Srikanth Reddy and others regarding the Chief Minister’s programme in Adilabad. Congress leaders and cadre accorded a rousing welcome to Sudarshan Reddy and felicitated him during his first visit to Adilabad after being appointed Advisor to the government