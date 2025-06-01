 Top
Adilabad: Forest Staff Save Wild Bear From Agricultural Well

Telangana
DC Correspondent
1 Jun 2025 12:12 AM IST

Officials urged farmers to fence or cover wells to prevent similar incidents and reduce human-wildlife conflict in the region

Adilabad: Forest Staff Save Wild Bear From Agricultural Well
Wild bear climbing up with the help of a ladder from the agriculture well in Sakera village of Boath mandal in Adilabad district on Saturday — DC Image

ADILABAD: Forest and fire services personnel rescued a wild bear that fell into an open agricultural well on the outskirts of Sakera village, Adilabad district, early on Saturday.

Villagers found the animal struggling in the 30-foot-deep well and alerted authorities. Rescuers first lowered a wooden cot, hoping the bear would climb aboard so it could be hoisted out. When that failed, firefighters dropped a metal ladder into the pit. After several tense minutes, the bear used the ladder to scramble up, where an earth-moving machine cleared a path for its retreat into nearby forest.

No injuries were reported.


    X