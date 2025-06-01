Adilabad: Forest Staff Save Wild Bear From Agricultural Well

ADILABAD: Forest and fire services personnel rescued a wild bear that fell into an open agricultural well on the outskirts of Sakera village, Adilabad district, early on Saturday.

Villagers found the animal struggling in the 30-foot-deep well and alerted authorities. Rescuers first lowered a wooden cot, hoping the bear would climb aboard so it could be hoisted out. When that failed, firefighters dropped a metal ladder into the pit. After several tense minutes, the bear used the ladder to scramble up, where an earth-moving machine cleared a path for its retreat into nearby forest.

No injuries were reported.