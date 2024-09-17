Adilabad farmers expect bumper cotton crops despite floods

The crop loss was estimated at Rs 3,000 acres in Jainad, Bela and Bheempur mandal though the area of cotton cultivation alone is nearly 4 lakh acres in Adilabad district. The standing crop was damaged more in the villages on the banks of the river Penganga.

Gopati Chinnaiah of Mamidiguda in Adilabad Rural mandal said there was no flood and incessant rains affected standing crops in their area and cotton plants were grown fully and are going to get harvested in the coming month.

He said they were expecting a bumper cotton crop in this kharif season and now they were busy spraying pesticides on the crops. However, he said they were forced to invest more in purchasing pesticides and fertilizers besides seeds.

Chinnaiah said he had five acres of land and had taken another five acres on lease and added that the lease amount increased abnormally this season and he was paying Rs 20,000 as the leading amount per acre.

Chinnaiah said the land he owned did not retain flood water for more time and flood water sunk soon. This didn’t affect the standing crops much unlike in ‘Javuku Bhoomulu’.

Shankar of Lohara village said the cotton crop is good this kharif unlike last year and they were expecting a good crop. He appealed to the state government to take steps to ensure a good price for the cotton and it would be good if farmers get Rs 9,000 per acre without cutting in the name of high moisture.

The central government has announced Rs 7,121 as MSP per quintal for medium staple cotton and Rs 7,521 for long-staple cotton for 2024-25. The cotton commercial operation will begin in November.