Adilabad Faces Surge in Seasonal Diseases After Heavy Rains

Adilabad: The undivided Adilabad district is grappling with seasonal diseases such as viral fevers, dengue and typhoid due to changed weather following continuous rain over last 10 days.

Diarrhea cases are on the rise in Komaram Bheem Asifabad and Adilabad and consumption of contaminated water may have caused the outbreak of the disease. As many as 195 diarrhea cases, two dengue, eight malaria and 36 typhoid cases were reported in Komaram Bheem and Asifabad districts.



Muddy water is supplied to households without purification. Poor sanitation in villages and colonies in municipalities contributes to the spread of seasonal diseases.All major irrigation projects received floodwater following heavy rains in upstream areas in Maharashtra and the same water is supplied under Mission Bhagiratha.

As many as 28 dengue and 20 typhoid cases were reported officially in this monsoon in Adilabad district alone. Viral fever is high in Indravelli, Sirikonda, Bela, and Adilabad Rural mandals in Adilabad.



Viral fever cases are also high in Adilabad district, especially in Adilabad Municipality and Adilabad rural and Bela mandal.



The number of outpatients increased to 80 per day at a PHC compared to 40 before the rainy season started in Adilabad Rural mandal. Viral fevers are also high in interior villages in tribal and rural areas in Komaram Bheem Asifabad and Adilabad districts when compared to Nirmal and Mancherial.