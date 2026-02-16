Adilabad: Election Of Chairman, Vice-Chairman Postponed Due To Lack Of Quorum In 3 Municipalities

ADILABAD: The Municipal and election authorities concerned have postponed proving the majority on the floor for the election of chairman and vice-chairman posts for tomorrow due to a lack of quorum of members in Khanapur, Kagaznagar and Kyathanpalli municipalities out of the total 10 municipalities in the erstwhile Adilabad district. The procedure of providing the majority on the floor was scheduled on Monday.

It is learnt that BRS and BJP elected ward councillors were not attending the Municipal meeting.

There are total of 12 wards in the Khanapur municipality where Congress candidates were elected in three, BRS and BJP four each, Congress three, and one Independent.

The same is the case with the Kagaznagar, where providing the majority of the candidates was postponed due to a lack of sufficient quorum of members on the floor. There are total of 30 wards in the Kagazangar Municipality. Congress candidates were elected in 9 wards, BRS 11, Independents 4 and one AIMIM.

In Kyathanpalli, the municipal authorities postponed due to the lack of the required quorum of members. The same is the case with the Kagaznagar Municipality, where proving the majority on the floor was postponed due to a lack of the required quorum. There are total of 22 wards in the Municipality. BRS candidates were elected in 10 wards, Congress 7, CPI 4 and one Independent.