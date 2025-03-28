Adilabad DMHO employee held in bribe case

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested Macherta Poshetty Ravi Shankar, 59, who is District Extension and Media Officer at Adilabad district medical and health office (DMHO) for accepting a bribe of Rs.30,000.

Shankar demanded a bribe from the complainant for showing an official favour for not sending a report against the complainant in an enquiry being conducted by him in respect of a minor girl's abortion which ended in fetus death.

The ACB officials recovered the tainted bribe amount of Rs.30,000 from the possession of Shankar. The left hand fingers and inner flap of the left side trouser pocket of Shankar yielded positive in the chemical test.

The officials produced Shankar before the special court for ACB cases in Karimnagar district after which the court remanded him to judicial custody. The details of the complainant are withheld for security reasons.