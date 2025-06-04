Adilabad: Digital Classrooms, AI Learning to Lure Students to Govt Schools

Adilabad: As part of the ‘Badi Bata’ programme scheduled from June 6 to 19, Amma Adarsha Patashala committees in government schools will showcase digital classrooms, AI-based learning, and other modern facilities to parents. This is to encourage parents to enroll their children in government schools and boost overall admissions. The Amma Adarsha Patashala Committees have been formed with members of SHGs.

Committee members will conduct campaigns in villages to encourage parents to enroll their children in government schools. Meanwhile, officials have received strict instructions from the state government to discard old, spoiled stocks of rice and other food items. These must not be used for preparing mid-day meals in government schools and hostels during the current academic year, in order to prevent any incidents of food poisoning.

Officials are also planning to introduce kindergarten classes in Anganwadi centres. Meanwhile, Patashala Committees, comprising local public representatives and parents, will organise Grama Sabhas in villages on January 6 to inform residents about the facilities and improvements in government schools.

The teachers and patashala committee members will motivate villagers to send their children to government schools. The schools reopen on June 12. The teachers will visit all households and identify children of school-going age on June 7 and campaign about admission and facilities in villages with publicity materials like pamphlets for three days from June 8.

The teachers will also visit local Anganwadi centres and check the facilities there for children. The committee members and villagers will organise a mass Aksharabyasam for the students on June 13.

Efforts are being made to give books and uniforms to students on the first day of the school reopening, unlike in the past. District collectors asked the SHGs to complete stitching uniforms before the first week of June and hand them over to the officials concerned. The school uniforms are being stitched for a total of 58,557 students in the Adilabad district.

Adilabad collector Rajarshi Shah said, “The state government is giving top priority to strengthen government schools and serious efforts are being made to increase the student strength in the government schools in this academic year.”