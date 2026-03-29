Adilabad Cricketer Himateja Gets BCCI Camp Call

ADILABAD: Ranji cricketer Kodimela Himateja from Adilabad has been selected for the BCCI High Performance camp for emerging Under-25 players at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

He is one of two players from the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), along with Bhuvanagiri Punnaiah, to be chosen for the camp.

According to sources, the camp will be held from April 13 to May 7, and selected players have been asked to report by April 12. The selection was based on Himateja’s performance in recent Ranji matches.

The camp will focus on physical fitness and skill development, including batting.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Himateja said, “Selection for the Under-25 High Performance camp is a great opportunity for him to improve his game and fitness.”

He added, “My strong performances in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy earned me a place in the camp. My ultimate goal is to represent India.”

Himateja had captained the Hyderabad Cricket Association Under-23 team in 2023 and was selected for the National Cricket Academy in 2024. He also featured in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Ranji Trophy in the 2024-25 season.

Family members, including his parents Madhusudhan and Kameshwari, expressed happiness over his selection and said they hoped he would go on to represent India.