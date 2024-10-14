Adilabad: Cotton Farmers on Red Soil Start First Picking of Crop

Adilabad: Cotton farmers in the red soil regions of Adilabad district have commenced their first picking of cotton, expressing optimism for a good yield during the rainy season. However, cotton cultivated in black soil areas will take more time to be ready for harvest. Timely rains have been crucial in saving the cotton crop, which spans 4 lakh acres across the district. District officials are making arrangements to begin commercial cotton operations following the Diwali festival.

Farmers in Lingi-Kuchulapur in Tamsi mandal and Nipani in Bheempur mandal have already started harvesting cotton in their fields.

Mallela Ramulu, a cotton farmer who has cultivated the crop on 4 acres of land, shared that his first harvest has begun, and the timely rains have resulted in a promising yield. Ramulu also urged the state government to provide a Rs 500 bonus per quintal of cotton, despite the Central government offering a Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 7,521. He emphasised that the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) should relax its moisture percentage requirements, as the first picking often has a higher moisture content due to the current foggy weather conditions.

Currently, officials accept cotton with up to 8 per cent moisture content. Cotton with moisture between 8-12 per cent is purchased with a price reduction, and if the moisture content rises to 20-25 per cent, the price drops significantly.

Despite the positive outlook for some, farmers in villages along the banks of the Penganga River suffered crop losses when floodwaters inundated their cotton fields in Bela and Jainad mandals.

There have also been allegations of uncertified BT-3 cotton seeds being sold in the region, raising concerns about the long-term impact, which is yet to be fully assessed. Typically, cotton is cultivated across 18 lakh acres in the larger Adilabad district.

Sangepu Borranna of the Rythu Swarajya Vedika noted that the soybean crop is also performing well this season in Adilabad and may yield good results. He urged district officials to take steps to relax the moisture percentage requirements for cotton farmers.

The district officials opened cotton purchasing centres in Indravelli, Narnoor, Ichoda, Adilabad, Jainaad, Boath and Neredigonda mandals in Adilabad district.