Adilabad Cotton Farmers Fear Moisture Woes, Flood Losses

Adilabad: Cotton farmers are deeply worried about a possible decline in yield this season due to adverse weather conditions and high moisture levels in the crop.

Cotton arrivals are expected to begin this month, and farmers have urged district officials to prevent private traders from exploiting them under the pretext of high moisture content. District authorities plan to start cotton procurement operations around Diwali and will hold a meeting with private traders, Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) officials, and Rythu Sangam leaders to discuss purchases, MSP, and moisture norms.

Farmer Ganganna of Jainad said, “Naturally, moisture levels are high in the first cotton picking due to cloudy weather and rains. Private traders exploit this situation, taking advantage of farmers already distressed by crop damage. Officials must monitor the moisture issue closely, otherwise farmers will remain the losers.”

The Centre recently raised the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for cotton to Rs 8,110 per quintal for 2025-26, up from last year’s Rs 7,521, an increase of Rs 589.

Adilabad district agriculture officer Sridhar Swamy said cotton was cultivated on 4.40 lakh acres this kharif season. The CCI Adilabad unit usually procures cotton with moisture below 12 per cent, offering the full MSP of Rs 8,110 per quintal for cotton with 8 per cent moisture.

Recent floods and incessant rains damaged standing crops, especially cotton, on 17,000 acres in Adilabad district, with heavy losses reported in Jainad, Bela, Tamsi, Boath, and Talamadugu mandals. Sand and stone deposition was also widespread in fields along the Godavari, Penganga, and Pranahita rivers, as well as near overflowing streams, rivulets, and tanks.

Farmers said cotton bolls have fallen due to rains, stunting plant growth and reducing yields. However, in areas unaffected by floods, the crop remains in good condition.

Agriculture officials may issue procurement tokens to farmers based on cultivated area, verified through patta passbooks and local agricultural extension officers.