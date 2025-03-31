Adilabad Collector Rajarshi Shah Wins SKOCH Awards

Adilabad: Adilabad collector Rajarshi Shah and ITDA Utnoor project officer Khushboo Gupta received prestigious SKOCH awards at the 100th SKOCH Summit in Delhi on Saturday night for their groundbreaking projects.

Collector Rajarshi Shah was recognised for the ‘Arogya Patashala’ project, an initiative implemented in government hostels aimed at enhancing health, hygiene, and the overall development of 35,000 students across government schools and junior colleges in the Adilabad district.

Meanwhile, ITDA officer Khushboo Gupta garnered two awards for her transformative projects in the tribal areas of the erstwhile Adilabad district: ‘Girijan Poshan Mitra’ and ‘Girijan Canteen’. The Girijan Poshan Mitra project, operating in tribal Ashram schools, tackles anaemia among students by distributing Mahua Laddoo, establishing kitchen gardens, and providing IFA tablets. The Girijan Canteen project, based in Utnoor, offers nutritious meals at just Rs 5, thereby ensuring food security for tribal communities.

The awards were presented in recognition of the officials' commitment to innovative governance and their efforts to bring sustainable change in their respective sectors.