Adilabad Cheers GO 73 Clearing Path For Airport Project

Adilabad: The people of Adilabad have expressed joy over the state government issuing GO No. 73, saying that their long-pending dream of having an airport is finally becoming a reality.

Adilabad BJP MLA Payal Shankar said the issuance of the government order marks the beginning of the Adilabad Airport project, with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) tasked with preparing the master plan and the Ministry of Defence expected to draw up plans for an Air Force training centre.

He said the proposed airport would be capable of handling Airbus A380 landings and day- and night-time operations. A fuel station will be set up to serve aircraft within a 600-km radius, and facilities will be created for private flights to park at low charges. He added that the Central government is committed to developing the backward Adilabad district.

S. Ashok, convener of the Adilabad Airport Sadhana Committee, welcomed the move, noting that GO 73 clears the way for the acquisition of 700 acres for the airport’s development. He said Adilabad’s strategic location between Hyderabad and Nagpur would make the project a key link in the proposed industrial corridor connecting the two cities.

TPCC former general secretary Gandrath Sujatha said the airport would generate employment opportunities for local youth and boost economic activity in the region. She added that the government has once again shown its commitment to developing backward areas.