Adilabad BJP chief, MLA's son booked for obstructing duty

Adilabad: Adilabad town police registered cases against as many as 20 BJP activists including party district president Brahmanandam and MLA Payal Shankar's son Payal Sharath for not allowing the police to discharge their duties during a clash between the Congress and BJP activists in Adilabad on Sunday.

The police remanded the BJP leaders to district jail. A push and pull took place between police and BJP activists when BJP activists were staging a project at Congress party Assembly in charge Kandi Srinivas Reddy's office alleging that Congress leaders kidnapped BJP councillor Rajesh and joined the Congress. Surprisingly, Rajesh who joined the Congress returned to BJP a few hours later. The clash took place as the BJP leaders tried to obstruct the BJP councillor from joining the ruling Congress to win a no-trust motion.

