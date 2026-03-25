Adilabad, Asifabad SPs Warn Against Hoarding Fuel At Homes, Shops

ADILABAD: Adilabad SP Akhil Mahajan and Komaram Bheem Asifabad SP Nitika Pant have asked people not to believe in rumours that shortage of petrol and diesel is imminent.

In this regard, the SPs warned people against storing fuel in cans at homes, shops or other places. There is every danger of large quantities of petrol and diesel stored at unprotected places catching fire. This could engulf houses and shops or even neighbourhoods, they warned.

Akhil Mahajan and Nitika Pant made it clear that there are enough stocks of fuel at the depots and supply points in the two districts. They warned that stern action will be taken against people creating rumours of a shortage of fuel at petrol pumps.

In the wake of rumours of petrol and diesel shortage, some people are trying to make a fast buck by hoarding fuel and selling it at a higher price in colonies, business centres, and even at roadsides.

Adilabad One Town police arrested Faizal, 29, in Old Bus Stand area for selling petrol openly in bottles and cans near Khan Bakery on Wednesday. They seized from him 30 litres of petrol stored in cans.

The Adilabad SP said individuals keeping stocks of petrol in high quantities more than the requirement of self-consumption can lead to fire mishaps. This is against rules and such persons will be arrested.

The Komaram Bheem Asifabad SP said there are enough stocks of petrol at fuel stations and there is no delay in supply of petrol or diesel to the district.

Police said many owners of bikes, autos and four-wheelers are filling up their vehicle tanks to full, fearing shortage of petrol and diesel. This is also being done by people who would otherwise fill only ₹50 worth petrol in their bikes.