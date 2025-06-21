Adilabad: 32 Country Liquor Bottles Found in Bootlegger’s Jacket

Adilabad: Adilabad excise police on Saturday arrested Ashok of Pendalwada (Bhoraj), Kakerla Arun of Bheemsari (Adilabad Rural), and Tekam Rajitha of Linguguda (Tamsi mandal) for illegally selling Deshi Daru (country liquor). A total of 140 bottles of Deshi Daru were seized from their possession.

During the inspection, police were particularly shocked to discover that Kakerla Arun had worn a specially stitched under-jacket with large hidden pockets to conceal the liquor bottles. He had purchased the liquor from bordering areas of Maharashtra and was transporting it discreetly to avoid detection.

As many as 32 bottles were recovered from under his jacket, which was covered by a shirt to avoid suspicion. The arrested individuals were taken into custody, and further investigation is underway.