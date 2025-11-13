Adibatla Municipal Official among 2 Held in Bribe Case

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested Bandela Varaprasad, a Town Planning Officer in Adibatla Municipality in Rangareddy district at his office in a bribe case.

The ACB officials said Varaparasad demanded and accepted the bribe amount of Rs.75,000 through Vadala Vamshi Krishna, an Assistant working on outsourcing basis from the complainant for processing and issuing ground plus building construction permission to the complainant.

The bribe amount of Rs.75,000 was recovered from the possession of Krishna, the ACB officials said, adding that the arrested persons were produced before the special court for ACB cases in Nampally. The details of the complainant are withheld for security reasons.