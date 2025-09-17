Adhere to Rules, Ensure Quality Care, Dy CM Tells Pvt Hospitals

Nalgonda: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday urged the managements of private hospitals to work with dedication toward public health.

At a review meeting held at the Khammam Police Commissioner’s Office with health department officials, he said that government hospitals and 627 private hospitals must work with commitment to provide quality healthcare services to the people of the district. He stressed that private hospitals should strictly adhere to the rules and regulations of the Private Hospitals Clinical Establishment Act. He also directed officials to carry out inspections of private hospitals for a week.

The Deputy CM said that as many hospitals as possible have been empanelled under the Rajiv Aarogyasri network to extend healthcare services to the poor, with crores of rupees allocated for reimbursement of medical bills. He called on private hospitals to acquire modern medical equipment to ensure quality services for the poor.

He further directed that private hospitals obtain the required certification from the Pollution Control Board and adopt best practices in biomedical waste management. Hospitals should provide adequate facilities for patients and their attendants, and display treatment and surgery charges prominently at their reception areas, he added.

He also instructed officials to take strict action against private hospitals found violating the rules.