Adequate Security Arrangements for Municipal Polls in Telangana: DGP

Hyderabad: The Telangana police made adequate security arrangements covering 8203 polling stations including 1302 hyper sensitive, and 1926 sensitive in connection with municipal elections on Wednesday.

The elections will be held to seven municipal corporations and 116 municipalities on Wednesday. The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was enforced in all police commissionerates and districts except Hyderabad from January 27.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Director-General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy said that visible policing has been increased in view of polls. The administration is ensuring 100 per cent webcasting inside all the polling stations and outside hyper sensitive polling stations. He appealed to voters to cast their votes freely without any fear and exercise their adult franchise.

As many as 1,183 licensed arms were deposited while 4,318 persons were bound over for good behaviour and 398 NBWs were executed and recalled.