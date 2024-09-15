Address People’s Issues in Gandhi Bhavan Twice a Month, TPCC Chief Urges Revanth

Hyderabad: Minutes after taking charge as TPCC chief, B. Mahesh Kumar Goud on Sunday requested Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to visit Gandhi Bhavan, the party’s state headquarters, at least twice a month to interact with the party workers, cadre and meet people to understand and address their issues. He also urged ministers to make regular visits to Gandhi Bhavan and meet the general public.



Goud said that Gandhi Bhavan was like a temple to him like it was for all party workers.

Thanking the AICC central leadership for appointing him to the post, he said he would lead the effort to take the information of all Congress government schemes to every doorstep and urge people to utilise them for their welfare.

"I have been with the party for the last four decades. I never thought that I would one day become the PCC chief. The AICC recognised me and my services. I am humbled," Goud said.

"I request the Chief Minister to construct buildings to serve as party offices in all district headquarters so that local leaders and ministers can meet people and highlight the welfare schemes of the government," he said.

The TPCC chief praised the Chief Minister for introducing HYDRAA and protecting government land. He urged Revanth Reddy to initiate the BCs census in Telangana immediately.

Prior to the meeting, party workers took out a massive rally from Goud's residence in Kokapet to Gun Park where the TPCC chief paid tributes to martyrs.

Gandhi Bhavan wore a festive look with party workers bursting crackers and distributing sweets to mark the occasion.