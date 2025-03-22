Additional DCP Killed in Road Accident During Morning Walk in Hayatnagar

Hyderabad: A tragic road accident took place in Laxma Reddypalem, Hayatnagar, claiming the life of Additional DCP Babji, in the early hours of Saturday.

A resident of Laxma Reddypalem Maitri Kutir, Babji was on his morning walk when he was struck by an RTC bus while crossing the Vijayawada National Highway. He sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

The police have filed a case and are conducting an investigation into the incident.