Additional Collector’s Office Inaugurated at Penganga Bhavan in Adilabad

Adilabad: District collector Rajarshi Shah formally inaugurated the additional collector’s office at Penganga Bhavan (irrigation department building) in the district headquarters on Monday. He also performed a special puja on the occasion. The new office was set up after a portion of the old Collectorate building collapsed a few days ago. The Penganga Bhavan, located just in front of the old building, has now been designated for the additional collector’s office.

Additional collector Shyamala Devi and revenue staff participated in the programme.