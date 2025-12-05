Additional Collector, DEO Staff Caught Taking ₹60,000 Bribe in Hanamkonda

Warangal: Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested the additional collector (revenue) and in-charge district education officer (DEO) while he was accepting a bribe of ₹60,000 for processing an official file, along with two other officials from the DEO’s office, in Hanamkonda on Friday.

The arrest took place at the Integrated District Officers’ Complex. Additional collector Arramada Venkat Reddy allegedly accepted the bribe through junior assistant Kanneboina Manoj of the DEO’s Primary School Section. The money was reportedly taken to grant official favour for processing the renewal of recognition for the complainant’s Creative Model School (Primary and High School sections).

The investigation also revealed that senior assistant Mohammed Ghousuddin of the DEO’s High School Section had earlier demanded a bribe from the complainant for the same work. The tainted cash was recovered from the possession of junior assistant Manoj. The ACB stated that all three officials had acted dishonestly to secure undue personal gain.

The accused are being formally arrested and will be produced before the Special Judge for SPE & ACB cases in Warangal. The case is under investigation, and the complainant’s identity is being withheld for security reasons. The ACB reiterated that citizens can report bribery demands by calling the toll-free number 1064.



