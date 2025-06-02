Addiction Haunts Hyderabad Street Kids

HYDERABAD: A growing crisis of addiction is unfolding among Hyderabad’s Street children, particularly around railway stations, busy roads and construction sites. Many of the minors rescued from these areas are now showing signs of chemical dependence on substances such as solvents, alcohol and cannabis.

“These kids are not only homeless but also have addictions,” said M.Sumalatha, district coordinator at Bal Raksha Bhavan, a government-run shelter home. “There are cases where children sniff common chemicals like whiteners to cope with hunger, past trauma or anxiety.” The physical effects of drug use are evident and the mental stress is severe.

“Children rescued during operations often resist rehabilitation efforts,” said M. Shrinivas, district child protection officer. “Some run away when traffic signals or railway platforms are cleared. Many fears withdrawal and overdoses are common.”

Psychologist Dr Vishal Akula noted that street life drastically increases addiction risks. “These children live under constant stress, exposed to violence and neglect. Addictive substances offer a temporary escape, but continued use can damage brain function,” he said.

Children as young as eight are known to abuse solvents like whiteners. The low cost and easy availability of such substances make them highly addictive. “These drugs impair the brain’s ability to make decisions and process emotions. Over time, addiction alters brain chemistry,” Dr Akula explained.

He added that children addicted to opioids often exhibit signs of post-traumatic stress disorder.

“They become impulsive, aggressive and emotionally numb. Addiction is not just a bad habit—it is a survival response to deep, unresolved trauma. These children are not seeking a high; they are trying to numb emotional pain.”

Last year, Hyderabad recorded a 28 per cent rise in drug and cigarette use among minors. In 2022, there were 2,498 reported cases—up from 900 in 2021. Marijuana, e-cigarettes, and even drug-laced candies are increasingly being used by schoolchildren. Prolonged substance abuse without intervention can lead to psychiatric disorders, legal trouble and premature death.

Several areas were identified as drug hotspots, including Sitaphalmandi bridge, Lalapet bridge, Sanjeevaiah park railway station, Fatehnagar bridge, Malakpet, Chandrayangutta, Nampally railway station and Dilsukhnagar.



Rescue organisations such as Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA) have reported a rise in addiction cases linked to trafficking and runaway behaviour. Addicted children are often coerced into begging, exploitative labour or criminal activity. Many react with fear or aggression when confronted about their substance use.



The World Health Organization has identified solvent abuse among street children as a critical urban issue, particularly in areas with large homeless populations. Despite the severity of the crisis, recovery is possible. Effective rehabilitation involves trauma therapy, peer counselling, skill-building and ongoing adult support. Organisations like Childline and Don Bosco address both addiction and its root causes, offering comprehensive care.



“These children are not criminals or delinquents,” Dr Akula stressed. “They are emotionally wounded. With compassion and evidence-based care, addiction can be treated. Their futures can change.”

The article is authored by Aastha Mishra, an intern from UoH.