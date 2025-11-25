ADCP Memo to Kanchanbagh SI for Observing Ayyappa Deeksha Draws Criticism

Hyderabad: The South East Zone Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) K Sreekanth issued a memo to the Kanchanbagh Sub-Inspector S Krishnakanth for growing hair and beard apart from wearing black dress without shoes for observing Ayyappa deeksha.

The ADCP's action drew criticism from everyone. Responding to the memo in a short video, MLA T Raja Singh took strong exception to it and sought to know from the State government whether the rule was applicable to only one particular community.

“Why is the police department issuing unnecessary rules during our festivals and when anyone is observing deeksha? A rule must be applicable for everyone and not based on a community,” Raja Singh asked.

In the memo, Sreekanth said that clear instructions were issued stating no permission can be issued for growing hair and beard, wearing of civil dress (black dress) without shoes for religious purpose to any member of the disciplinary force like police, while on duty.

“If any police personnel desire to observe deeksha, they can apply for leave to do so. Referring to the head office memo, your application cannot be considered favourably,” he said, marking a copy to the Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), and Station House Officers (SHOs) in the zone.

The Telangana unit of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has also taken a serious note of the memo issued by the ADCP to the Sub-Inspector and urged the Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar to take necessary action against the ADCP.

In a post on X, VHP national spokesperson Ravinuthala Shashidhar said, “Issuing a memo to the Sub-Inspector for observing deeksha is anti-Hindu.”