Adavi Somanpalli Manair bridge repair works begin

KARIMNAGAR: The long-awaited repair work on the Adavi Somanpalli Manairu Bridge in Manthani constituency has officially begun. The Telangana government has sanctioned ₹40 lakh for the project, following the initiative taken by IT minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu.

The Manairu Bridge, inaugurated in 1971 by former Chief Minister and Manthani MLA P.V. Narasimha Rao, is a vital link between the Peddapalli and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts, and also connects to neighbouring states like Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. The bridge has played a crucial role in regional connectivity and transportation for over five decades.

Originally built to handle local traffic, the bridge has suffered extensive damage due to increased usage and overloading by heavy vehicles. Large craters have formed near the connecting points, making travel hazardous for both motorists and pedestrians.

Kishan Khet Mazdoor Congress state secretary Shashi Bhushan Kache told Deccan Chronicle that the bridge is a critical passage for thousands of commuters from areas such as Kottaram, Mahadevpur, Bhupalpalli, and beyond. He welcomed the repair initiative and said the long-overdue restoration work is finally bringing relief to locals.

Kache also criticised the previous BRS government for neglecting the bridge's maintenance, which he said led to its current deteriorated condition. He commended the Congress government and minister Sridhar Babu for acting swiftly to address the issue.

Local residents, who had raised concerns about the bridge’s condition for years, expressed hope that the repair work would be completed without delay. With the bridge serving as a key artery for regional traffic, they stressed the urgency of restoring it to ensure safe and uninterrupted movement.