Adani Group to Invest Rs 2,500 Crore in Digital Infra

Hyderabad: The Adani Group on Monday announced a major push into digital infrastructure in Telangana by unveiling plans to establish a 48-megawatt AI-driven green data centre with an investment of Rs 2,500 crore. The announcement was made by Karan Adani, managing director of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd, during the inaugural session of the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 at Bharat Future City.

Karan Adani said the upcoming facility would be a state-of-the-art hub built to support next-generation artificial intelligence applications, cloud technologies and high-performance computing. The new centre, he noted, would play a critical role in meeting the needs of a rapidly digitising India and support enterprises increasingly dependent on large-scale data processing and energy-efficient computing systems.

He highlighted that Telangana has emerged as one of the fastest-growing states in digital and physical infrastructure, enabling the Adani Group to significantly expand its footprint.

“In the last three years, we have invested nearly Rs 10,000 crore in Telangana across infrastructure, manufacturing and logistics. These investments have generated more than 7,000 jobs,” he said.

The group’s efforts, particularly in road networks, have strengthened connectivity between districts such as Mancherial, Suryapet, Kodad and Khammam, with over 100 km of highways developed at an outlay of Rs 4,000 crore.

Karan Adani also highlighted the group’s contribution to the defence and aerospace sectors. The Adani Aerospace Park in Hyderabad, developed as part of the national Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, is manufacturing UAVs for both Indian and global markets and currently employs over 1,500 youth. Telangana, he said, has become a crucial centre for defence innovation and high-technology manufacturing.

During the World Economic Forum summit in Davos in January 2024, Gautam Adani and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy signed four MoUs worth over Rs 12,400 crore. These MoUs included Adani Enterprises’ plan to build a 100 MW renewable-energy-powered data centre with an investment of over Rs 5,000 crore, expected to generate 600 direct and indirect jobs.

Additionally, Adani Green Energy will invest more than Rs 5,000 crore to set up two pump storage projects with a combined capacity of 1,350 MW at Koyabestagudem in Bhupalpally district and Nacharam.

Ambuja Cements, part of the Adani Group, is set to establish a 6 MTPA cement plant at a cost of Rs 1,400 crore over the next five years, creating employment for more than 4,000 people. Further, Adani Defence Systems & Technologies plans to invest over Rs 1,000 crore in the next decade in counter-drone and missile system development and manufacturing at the aerospace park, generating another 1,000 jobs.