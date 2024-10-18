Adani Donates ₹100 Crore for Skill Varsity

Hyderabad: The Adani Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of the Adani Group, has donated `100 crore to the Telangana government for the establishment of Young India Skills University aimed at developing industry-specific skills among young people.

A delegation led by Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad on Friday to hand over the cheque. The Chief Minister's Office posted on social media platform X, saying, "A delegation from Adani Foundation, led by the Chairperson of Adani Group, Mr @gautam_adani, met Hon'ble Chief Minister @revanth_anumula garu to hand over a donation cheque of `100 crore towards the establishment of Young India Skills University."



The CMO also shared that Adani expressed his commitment to continue supporting the state's initiatives for youth empowerment and skill development.

In a related development, Young India Skills University (YISU) signed a memorandum of understanding with Lenskart, a leading optical retail chain, to initiate a training programme for optometric store associates.

YISU vice-chancellor V.L.V.S.S. Subba Rao said a one-month training course would be conducted by Lenskart at the YISU campus. The initial batch will consist of 30 students, all of whom are guaranteed placement at Lenskart stores upon successful completion of the course.



YISU and Lenskart plan to launch a new batch every two months to meet the growing manpower requirements of the company.



