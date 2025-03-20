Actress Vishnu Priya Appears for Questioning in Betting Apps Case
As part of the probe, actress Vishnu Priya appeared for questioning on Thursday.
Hyderabad: The police investigation into the betting apps case is ongoing, with Punjagutta police having already issued notices to 11 YouTube influencers.
As part of the probe, actress Vishnu Priya appeared for questioning on Thursday. Reports suggest that officials are interrogating her on various aspects related to the case. Meanwhile, several YouTubers have requested additional time to appear for the inquiry.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
