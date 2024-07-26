Actress Renu Desai Advocates for 'Gita University' in Meeting with Konda Surekha

Hyderabad: Actress Renu Desai, chief adviser of the Bhagavadgita Foundation for Vedic Studies, met endowment minister Konda Surekha to discuss the proposed 'Gita University,' which Desai described as a world-first initiative. The meeting also covered state government activities on environmental and wildlife welfare. Surekha felicitated Desai with new clothes and a custom-designed chain created by her daughter Konda Sushmita Patel.



