Actress Renu Desai Advocates for 'Gita University' in Meeting with Konda Surekha

26 July 2024 2:40 PM GMT
Actress Renu Desai, chief adviser of the Bhagavadgita Foundation for Vedic Studies, met endowment minister Konda Surekha

Hyderabad: Actress Renu Desai, chief adviser of the Bhagavadgita Foundation for Vedic Studies, met endowment minister Konda Surekha to discuss the proposed 'Gita University,' which Desai described as a world-first initiative. The meeting also covered state government activities on environmental and wildlife welfare. Surekha felicitated Desai with new clothes and a custom-designed chain created by her daughter Konda Sushmita Patel.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
