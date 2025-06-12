Telugu Actress Kalpika Booked for Pub Ruckus in Hyderabad
The staff at Prism Pub alleged that Kalpika behaved in an indecent manner with them on May 29 without paying the bill.
Hyderabad: The Gachibowli police on Thursday registered a case against actress Kalpika over her alleged misbehavior with the staff of a popular pub here.
The Pub management lodged a complaint stating she threw plates, body-shamed the staff and used abusive language.
After permission from the court, the police registered a case against actress Kalpika under under sections 324(4), 352, and 351(2) of the BNS Act.
The tiff between the actress and the staff was recorded by Kalpika and put on social media, the video went instantly viral across various platforms, drawing huge attention.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
