Actress Dimple Booked For Abusing Domestic Help

HYDERABAD: Tollywood actress Dimple Hayathi was booked by Filmnagar police on charges of abusing and torturing her two domestic helps. About 10 days ago, the two girls from Odisha were hired by the actress for taking care of her dogs and doing other household works at her apartment in Manikonda, police said.

According to the mother of the victims, who released a video, said,” My two daughters joined as domestic help at Dimple’s apartment 10 days ago that was on September 21. In the starting, my two daughters were treated well. Later on, Dimple along with her husband started abusing them and finally they were evicted from the flat, compelling us to lodge a complaint against Dimple.”

“When I asked them to pay their salary, the couple also abused me,” she stated, adding, “Both my daughters were physically assaulted by the respondents when they complained that they were scared of dogs after hearing its barking.”

“We have recorded the statement of two victims along with their mother’s statement and a case has been registered. A notice will be served on the actress,” S Santhosham, SHO, Filmnagar, said. The case of harassment under section 79 of the BNS Act has been registered and a notice under 35 clause-3 will be issued to the actress for recording her statement, the police officer, added.