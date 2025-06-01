Actress Alleges Harassment By Club

HYDERABAD: Telugu actress Kalpika Ganesh in a social media post alleged that she was assaulted by staff at Prism Club and Kitchen in Gachibowli during a birthday celebration on Saturday night. The issue erupted as a result of a disagreement by the club's management to allow bringing a cake to the club.

According to Kalpika, the management objected to her bringing a brownie to celebrate. In a video posted on her social media handles, she is seen arguing with club staff, who told her that outside birthday cakes were not allowed. Then Kalpika said that every club offers a complementary cake. The staff is further seen saying that they can only do what lies within their capacity.

When the staff alleged that the argument was a publicity stunt, Kalpika reportedly refused to pay the bill, crumpled it and threw it away. She further alleged that the staff made derogatory comments about her clothes and family.

In a strongly worded social media post, Kalpika also accused officers from Gachibowli police station of siding with the club. “One of the worst managements. Even on Google, all reviews suck because of their inhumanity. Police people from Gachibowli station Mr K. Narsimulu and Mr Yezas Baba have daughters and a wife and are serving the public for nuisance. They were even more worse than the people of @odeumbyprism (sic),” she wrote.

This incident follows a similar complaint last week from a woman at Babylon Club, who alleged she was physically assaulted by staff. When contacted, Gachibowli inspector Mohd Habeebullah Khan said, “We have not received any complaint from the club or the woman. So no case has been registered.”