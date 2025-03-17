 Top
Actor Vishwak Sen's home in Filmnagar burgled

Telangana
DC Correspondent
17 March 2025 12:46 AM IST

It is suspected that a known person might have carried out the theft

Actor Vishwak Sen. (File)

Hyderabad: A burglar broke into the house of actor Vishwak Sen, on Filmnagar road number-8 and fled with expensive diamond and gold jewellery in the early hours of Sunday.

Based on Vishwak’s father C. Raju’s complaint, Filmnagar police registered a case. The complaint said the burglar entered the three-storey building by breaking open the backdoor, the police said.

The inmates had locked the main door and gone to their relative’s place two days back. After they returned on Sunday morning, they found the house ransacked and expensive jewellery worth Rs 2.20 lakh missing.

Vishwak was out of station while his sister Vanmai informed her father who lodged a complaint.

“We along with the CLUES team rushed to the scene and collected the fingerprints, footages from nearby CCTV cameras, P. Vijay Kumar, SI, Filmnagar, said.

The burglar committed the theft and fled within 20 minutes. It is suspected that a known person might have carried out the theft. Police have detained three suspects for questioning.

