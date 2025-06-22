Actor Vijay Deverakonda Booked Under SC/ST Act for Alleged Insult to Tribal Communities

Hyderabad: The Raidurgam police have registered a case against actor Vijay Deverakonda under Section 3(1)(r) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, following a complaint by Nenavath Ashok Kumar Naik, alias Ashok Rathod, State President of the Joint Action Committee of Tribal Communities.

The complaint, filed on May 26, alleges that Deverakonda made derogatory remarks comparing India-Pakistan tensions to tribal conflicts during a pre-release event at JRC Convention.

According to Raidurgam Inspector Ch Venkanna, the actor, while speaking at a pre-launch event at JRC Convention, referred to tribal communities in the context of terrorism.

The case is currently under investigation, with Madhapur ACP Ch Sreedhar overseeing the probe.




