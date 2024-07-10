Actor Sundeep Kishan’s Restaurant Under Fire for Food Safety Violations

Hyderabad: Vivaha Bhojanam in Secunderabad, owned by Tollywood actor Sundeep Kishan, has come under scrutiny following a recent inspection by the task force team. The inspection revealed several food safety violations, raising concerns about the restaurant's hygiene practices.

It was found that although Vivaha Bhojanam displayed the true copy of its FSSAI license, there were significant lapses in food safety measures. Chittimutyalu rice (25 kg) with a 'best before' date of 2022 and 500 grams of coconut grates containing synthetic food colours were discovered and promptly discarded. Furthermore, raw and semi-prepared food articles stored in steel containers were covered but not labelled correctly. Several dustbins lacked lids, posing the risk of contamination.

Additionally, the officials noted the absence of medical fitness certificates for food handlers. Water stagnation was observed in the drains within the kitchen premises, while the crucial water analysis report for bubble water used in food preparation and served to customers was missing.

Grill 9, another establishment inspected in the Secunderabad area, was found to have more severe violations, including failure to display a true copy of its FSSAI license. Several expired items, including 35 packets of potli masala (expired in April 2022), 1.4 kg of sauce, and 13 packets of garlic chilli sauce, were found and immediately discarded. A bottle of cosmetic rose water (250 ml) discovered in the storeroom raised suspicions of being used as a food ingredient and was also discarded on the spot.

The inspection team also observed a potential rat infestation at Grill 9, with rat faeces and burrows found inside the storeroom. Several food handlers were found not wearing hairnets, gloves or uniforms. Food articles in the refrigerator were uncovered, improperly labelled and stored together, contributing to cross-contamination risks. The refrigerator itself was found in an unhygienic condition.

Moreover, pest control records and medical fitness certificates for food handlers at Grill 9 were not available. The premises lacked insect-proof screens, and doors were not close-fitted to prevent the entry of pests.