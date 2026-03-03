Actor Renu Desai Files Plaint On Online Harassment

Actress and filmmaker Renu Desai has approached the Cyberabad cybercrime police alleging that unidentified individuals have been posting obscene, abusive, and derogatory comments on her social media platforms.

In her complaint, she said the offenders used vulgar language and attempted to assassinate her character. She sought strict legal action against those behind the harassment.

Police registered a case under the IT Act based on her complaint. A cybercrime official said, “We are investigating the case and will catch the accused behind the act. Cases on online harassment and character assassination will not be spared.”

Authorities stated that posting defamatory, abusive, or obscene content on digital platforms is a punishable offence. Further investigation is underway.

Man sentenced to life for rape of minor

Padmavathi, judge of the Fast Track Special Court at LB Nagar, sentenced 24-year-old Shaik Mujeed to imprisonment for the rest of his natural life for raping a minor girl from the Dalit community in 2024. The court also imposed a fine of ₹70,000 and directed payment of ₹15 lakh as compensation to the victim.

Mujeed was charged under the IPC for rape, the POCSO Act for assaulting a minor, and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. According to the chargesheet, he falsely promised marriage and repeatedly assaulted the girl, who later became pregnant. Her mother noticed physical changes and, upon questioning, the victim revealed the assault. When confronted, Mujeed sought time, but after the girl gave birth, he denied paternity.

The victim’s family approached Pahadishareef police, and the investigation was conducted by then ACP Maheshwaram. A DNA test confirmed Mujeed as the father of the child, leading to his conviction.

Deepfake scandal sparks Raidurgam probe

Following the circulation of viral videos online reportedly showing Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman B.R. Naidu with a woman in compromising situations, the Hyderabad-based victim lodged a formal complaint with Raidurgam police alleging misuse of AI and deepfake technology to defame her and damage her reputation.

According to the complaint filed on Monday, unknown individuals from India and abroad manipulated her photos and videos using AI tools and circulated them on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. The objectionable content caused severe mental trauma and harmed her dignity.

Police registered a case under BNS Sections 319, 335, 353, and IT Act Sections 66(c), 66(d), and 67, and launched an investigation. Officials said notices will be sent to the social media channel operators identified by the complainant.

The development comes amid a political row triggered by the viral clips involving TTD chairman Naidu, who dismissed the visuals as deepfake propaganda aimed at defaming him. Raidurgam police confirmed that further action will follow after examining the channels and accounts spreading the content. ENDS

Minor girl strangled by lover in Nalgonda

A 17-year-old girl from Odisha was strangled to death by her lover at a brick kiln on Gudur Road in Miryalaguda, Nalgonda district.

Police said the girl and her 20-year-old lover, Thambiram, had been living under a shed near the kiln where her parents also worked. The two, who hail from Bolangir district, met through social media and fell in love. They had earlier eloped but returned when her parents assured them of marriage.

On Monday, the girl’s mother grew suspicious when Thambiram tried to flee after locking the shed. She entered and found her daughter unconscious. The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Police arrested Thambiram and are questioning him. The motive behind the killing is yet to be ascertained.